La Joya High School baseball field gets $3 million overhaul

La Joya High School is getting a major baseball field overhaul, according to La Joya ISD.

The upgrades include new turf, dugouts, a fence, and nets at the batting cages.

Work starts at the end of August and wraps up in December, just in time for baseball season.

The $3 million project will be paid for with district funds.

La Joya ISD Chief Operations Officer S.B. Pierson said the project is about more than just upgrades.

"The number one reason for this investment is to improve our playing surfaces to offer our kids a high-quality academic and competition environment for what's out here in the Valley and return La Joya to being the jewel of the Valley," Pierson said.