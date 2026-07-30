UTRGV Football starts 2026 training camp with high expectations and new talent

UTRGV football's 2026 training camp is underway and Coach Travis Bush is already setting the tone for this upcoming season.

Bush made sure his players didn't forget what they earned last season. He brought out purple Gatorade at the first break as a reminder of the conference title.

"We had purple gatorade at break in honor of the reigning southland conference champions to remind them of where we stand in this deal," Bush said.

Running back TJ Dement said the gesture hit differently for the players.

"It's something else that is personal to us. Making us drink the purple gatorade we have to see and taste it so we really want that orange gatorade and that's what that means. Conference championship. That's what we want," Dement said.

The Vaqueros are coming off a 9-3 season. The defense picked up right where it left off on the first day of camp.

"Obviously defense has the upper hand right now especially in shorts. They flew around good. They're exactly where we expected them to be defensively and we have some questions to answer offensively through the next 30 days," UTRGV Head Football Coach Travis Bush said.

One of those offensive additions is LSU transfer Malachi Lane, who brings depth and experience to the running back room.

"He fits the mold of what we lost a big physical back with Denney so we'll see where he can fit in there but he looks good and has a lot of skills. We're excited about him. He wants to play on every special team and that's the kind of dude you want," Bush said.

Lane has played alongside some of the top programs in the country before transferring to Edinburg.

"I've been around. I've been around first round talent, I've been around the number one offense in the country before. I've been on a team who can run the ball," Lane said.

Dement said Lane's background raises the level of the entire room.

"He's bringing that experience from an SEC room so that's from the top of the top. He's bringing that teaching and experience to us out on the field," Dement said.