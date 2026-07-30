Cowboys excited for what new defensive coordinator is bringing into training camp

The Cowboys new defensive coordinator is getting a lot of love as training camp gets underway in Oxnard.

Christian Parker is tasked with turning the Cowboys league-worst defense from last season into a formidable unit, with plenty of new talent to help him do so.

At 34 years old, Parker has had a quick rise in the coaching ranks. With impressive work in his first three quick NFL stops in Green Bay, Denver, and Philadelphia, Parker becomes one of the youngest defensive coordinators in the league. Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer feels he’s ready for the challenge.

Caleb Downs leads the newcomers as one of the top defensive talents from the 2026 draft class. Meanwhile, Quinnen Williams and Daron Bland provide Parker with a few other cornerstones to elevate the defense to a premier level.

The Cowboys finished with a top-5 defense by points allowed in back-to-back years under Dan Quinn in 2022 and 2023. Since he left, they’ve ranked 31st and 32nd in the category.

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