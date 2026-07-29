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Wednesday, July 29, 2026: Breezy and hot with temperatures in the triple digits

Wednesday, July 29, 2026: Breezy and hot with temperatures in the triple digits
6 hours 31 minutes 15 seconds ago Wednesday, July 29 2026 Jul 29, 2026 July 29, 2026 10:15 AM July 29, 2026 in Weather
Source: KRGV

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