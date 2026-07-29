Wednesday, July 29, 2026: Breezy and hot with temperatures in the triple digits
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More News
News Video
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H-E-B dietitian shares tips on making healthy school lunches for your kids
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Mission moving forward with $2 million project for new road
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Weslaco salon offering free back-to-school haircuts for students
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Sharyland ISD hosts law enforcement safety training ahead of new school year
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Expressway vehicle fire triggers shelter-in-place notice in Combes
Sports Video
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Jerry Jones praises George Pickens for handling of contract situation
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Jerry Jones says Cowboys didn't walk away from Maxx Crosby trade talks
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Cowboys talk extension plans for DT Quinnen Williams
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Dallas Cowboys arrive in California for 2026 Training Camp
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Mito Perez signs with the Texas Rangers Organization