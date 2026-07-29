Labor shortage delays RGV construction as builders respond to worksite enforcement operations

A San Juan contractor says immigration enforcement is shrinking his workforce, and he's putting up fencing and "No Trespassing" signs at his job sites to give workers peace of mind.

Xavier Vasquez, managing member of Summit Valley Homes, says his crew has dropped due to the enforcement.

"Now I have probably a third of what I used to have," Vasquez said. "Painters usually we'd have six working in a house. Now it's only two. Tile, we used to have four. Now it's sometimes just one."

With fewer workers, projects are taking longer to finish. Vasquez says one home that was supposed to close a month ago still isn't done.

"Right now I'm closing one up tomorrow that should have been done about a month ago," Vasquez said, "but unfortunately, because of circumstances beyond our control , we are where we are."

Vasquez believes the labor shortage is tied to increased immigration enforcement at work sites across the Rio Grande Valley.

"Some are afraid, and then the other ones and then the bosses have just said they can't find the people who want to work," Vasquez said. "I've had people who have come out after a week, they decide not to come back anymore just because it's not for them."

The construction site is near San Pascual Street and East Moore Road in San Juan. Vasquez says he started adding fencing and warning signs last November.

"We make sure that we fence all the job sites," Vasquez said. "We put the no trespassing, and if there's any trade that feels uncomfortable not being there, being there alone, I make sure that one of us is there at the job site with them the entire time."

Immigration attorney Christopher Cavazos says federal agents must have a warrant before entering a work site.

"There's two kinds of warrants. They can have an administrative warrant or actually a warrant from a judge," Cavazos said. "It's important for anybody, I guess, running the site to check the warrant, to make sure it's actually signed from a judge."

Cavazos says if immigration agents show up, contractors should stay calm, ask to see the warrant, check whether a judge signed it, and contact an attorney as soon as possible.

"I strongly suggest contractors do put up fencing, do put up signs saying 'do not trespass' just for general liability and if there's concerns about any ICE agents or stuff like that," Cavazos said.

Vasquez says the goal is simple — help his workers feel safe enough to keep showing up.

"It's also to give them peace of mind at least," Vasquez said. "They still feel very uneasy, a lot of them, but at least this gives them some sort of more safety and just not feeling as nervous all the time."

The South Texas Builders Association has been vocal against immigration enforcement at work sites. The group plans to deliver a petition to congressional leaders at an event pushing for updated immigration policies.

Watch the video above for the full story.