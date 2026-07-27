Pump Patrol: Monday, July 27, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
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Elsa man charged with animal cruelty after 15 dogs rescued from his...
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6-year-old boy electrocuted after water slide stakes puncture buried electrical wire near...
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Consumer Reports: Home warranty warning
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Edinburg National Night Out will feature backpack and school supply giveaway
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Brownsville road closure on Norton Drive set to last until September
Sports Video
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Dallas Cowboys arrive in California for 2026 Training Camp
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Mito Perez signs with the Texas Rangers Organization
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2026 Upper Valley High School Football Media Day
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RGV football players give thoughts on district realignment for 2026
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UTRGV WBB's only freshman Jessica Borders details ACL recovery & mentorship from...