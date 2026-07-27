18-year-old arrested in connection with Edinburg nightclub shooting

A 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a nightclub shooting in rural Edinburg.

Rodrigo Castillo was arrested on July 24. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and his bond was set at $100,000.

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The shooting occurred July 12 at around 12:50 a.m. in the 5100 block of South Raul Longoria Road. As previously reported, a woman suffered non-life threatening injuries. The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office said she was not shot, but did not specify how she was injured.

The investigation remains ongoing.