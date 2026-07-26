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Edinburg CISD to hold second round of interviews for superintendent position

Edinburg CISD to hold second round of interviews for superintendent position
5 hours 22 minutes 47 seconds ago Sunday, July 26 2026 Jul 26, 2026 July 26, 2026 12:23 PM July 26, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

The superintendent position at Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District remains vacant.

The school board held a six-hour special meeting on Saturday to select a candidate, but the meeting ended without a decision.

The meeting comes after former Superintendent Mario H. Salinas announced his retirement in March.

The school board said they would go into a second round of interviews. Once the sole finalist for the position is announced, they have to wait 21 days before officially hiring the candidate.

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