Los Fresnos CISD names lone finalist for superintendent

Dr. Joseph Villarreal (Photo courtesy of Los Fresnos CISD)

The Los Fresnos Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees has named Dr. Joseph Villarreal as the lone finalist for superintendent during a special meeting on July 23.

The board selected Dr. Villarreal following a nationwide search and community input from more than 600 district residents who completed a survey to help identify the qualities most important in the next superintendent.

Dr. Villarreal currently serves as superintendent at Santa Maria ISD and brings 25 years of experience serving students, educators and communities across Texas.

Before becoming superintendent, he held leadership positions in Houston ISD, Harlingen CISD and Los Fresnos CISD. His roles included senior executive director, assistant superintendent of secondary education, executive director of academics, principal, assistant principal and classroom teacher.

During his time in Los Fresnos CISD, he served at Liberty Memorial Middle School, Resaca Middle School, Los Fresnos United Ninth Grade Campus and the district's academic services department.

Dr. Villarreal earned a bachelor's degree from New York University, a master's degree in Educational Leadership from the University of Texas at Brownsville and a doctorate in Educational Leadership from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

He is also a graduate of the Holdsworth District Leadership Program, a leadership program designed to strengthen district leadership and improve student outcomes across Texas.

State law requires a 21-day waiting period before the board can take final action to approve the superintendent's contract.