2026 Upper Valley High School Football Media Day
Upper Valley High School Football Media Day was held on Thursday morning at McAllen Memorial High School.
The programs participating stretched from Rio Grande City to Edinburg to Weslaco among other upper (or west) Valley teams.
Players discussed topics such as expectations for the year in addition to giving their thoughts on some major district realignment for the upcoming season.
Among the big realignment changes includes Edinburg Vela making the jump up to the 6A classification.
The high school football regular season is set to start in the Valley on Thursday, August 27th with most teams around the RGV having their games on Friday, August 28th.
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