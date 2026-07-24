Brownsville city leaders vote to create sports commission

Brownsville is establishing a new sports commission following a city vote this week.

The new advisory board will bring together community members, local schools and universities.

Members will be appointed by city commissioners with the goal of attracting major tournaments and professional sports leagues.

"This is one of the emerging markets for sports tourism and with all the hype behind [United Soccer League], we're really excited about it, we want to engage more in the community," Brownsville Convention and Visitors Bureau and Office of Space Commerce Director Nathan Burkhart said.

A city spokesperson said seven people will be appointed to the commission, which is expected to be fully formed within the next two months.