Edinburg police search for driver who fled after causing property damage
The Edinburg Police Department is trying to identify a driver who hit a fence and took off without leaving contact information.
The crash occurred July 23 in the 3700 block of Lori Morgan Drive. The driver struck and destroyed a wooden fence spanning two neighboring properties before driving away.
Surveillance footage shows the suspect vehicle is a white four-door passenger car. Officers recovered a portion of the front-right fender and a tire cover from the debris, so the car is expected to have noticeable front-right-side damage.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Edinburg Police Department at 956-289-7700 or Edinburg Crime Stoppers at 956-383-8477.
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