Thursday, July 23, 2026: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
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Fromer Spurs guard & NBA champion Danny Green talks about McAllen basketball...
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Southland Conference taking notice after UTRGV football's impressive first year
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UTRGV expresses excitement for upcoming football season at SLC Opening Drive event
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Spain fans celebrate the 2026 World Cup final in McAllen
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Day 3 highlights from Pony League World Series in McAllen