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Thursday, July 23, 2026: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s

Thursday, July 23, 2026: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
3 hours 30 minutes 11 seconds ago Thursday, July 23 2026 Jul 23, 2026 July 23, 2026 9:46 AM July 23, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

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