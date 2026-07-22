City of Brownsville, Midtown Entertainment District come to agreement following attempted shutdown
The city of Brownsville and businesses in the Midtown Entertainment District have come to an agreement on Monday following the city's attempt to shutdown several bars over code violations.
As previously reported, on June 25, several businesses were shut down over violations that included serving minors, allowing patrons to possess illegal substances like cocaine, serving alcohol after legal hours, occupancy violations, and the lack of age verification devices.
An attorney for the plaza owners where the bars are located said a temporary restraining order against the city has been dissolved as long as the tenants filed a notice of administrative appeal from city claims.
RELATED STORY: Judge extends restraining order preventing Brownsville midtown bars from closing
The city will then conduct inspections to ensure the businesses are following city codes, according to the attorney. It is unknown when those inspections will take place.
Businesses can continue operating, but the city has the right to revoke certificates of occupancy should a business not be in compliance at any point, according to the attorney.
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