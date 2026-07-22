Public input needed on road widening proposal in San Benito

Officials are seeking public input on a proposal to widen Oscar Williams Road in San Benito.

The Texas Department of Transportation, Cameron County and the city of San Benito want to widen the road between Business 77 and San Jose Ranch Road.

"This is the time for the public to really examine the project," Cameron County Regional Mobility Authority Chief Development Engineer Eric Davila said.

A virtual meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, at 5 p.m.

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