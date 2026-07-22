Brownsville police investigate after body found in state of decomposition

The Brownsville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a state of decomposition.

The body was discovered in the 2100 block of Central Boulevard on Tuesday at around 9:15 p.m.

According to a news release, officers received a call from a pedestrian who was walking in the area when they discovered the body of a male.

At this time, there are no obvious signs of foul play and an autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.

The identity of the male victim is currently unknown and the investigation is ongoing.