Valley relatives mourn 19-year-old soldier killed in Jordan air base attack
The young American soldier killed last week by an Iranian strike in Jordan had ties to the Rio Grande Valley.
Pvt. Isabella Gonzales' family members said her mother is from La Feria.
Gonzales died last Friday after Iran attacked the U.S. air base in Jordan. She was 19 and grew up in Carrollton, near Dallas, but many of her relatives still live in the Valley.
RELATED STORY: US soldiers killed by Iran were from Texas and Hawaii, military says
Gonzales' relatives spoke to Channel 5 News and said she lived in the Valley for a few years as a child, but never attended school here.
The family says they are close-knit and are asking for privacy as they mourn.
There will be a dignified transfer of her remains and those of a second soldier on Wednesday at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware. President Donald Trump is expected to attend.
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