50-acre blaze in Donna sparked by vehicle fire

A vehicle fire sparked a 50-acre blaze in Donna, according to Donna Fire Chief David Simmons.

Simmons said a pickup truck was being towed near the 1500 block of North Val Verde Road on Monday at around 9:10 p.m. when the vehicle broke down and veered off the road. It landed in a pile of brush and caught fire.

He said the fire started from under the carriage and exhaust system.

The brush ignited and the wind pushed the fire to a 50-acre property, causing vegetation and palm trees to catch fire, according to Simmons.

Fire crews were unable to access the property due to a chain-link fence but they were able to prevent the fire from impacting a nearby farm, Tropical Star Vegetable Transplant, off Border Road.

The Donna Fire Department received mutual aid from fire departments in Alamo, San Juan, Pharr, Weslaco, Mercedes, Elsa, Edcouch and Edinburg. The Hidalgo County Fire Marshal and the Texas Department of Public Safety were also on scene.

Simmons said no homes in the area were impacted, but residents with respiratory issues were asked to shelter in place due to heavy smoke.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.