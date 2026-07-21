Valley officials warn of elevated fire risk due to weather conditions

Rio Grande Valley officials say there is currently an elevated fire risk due to weather conditions.

Weather conditions have mainly been humid and windy. Officials said all of these conditions together can be dangerous and start fires.

There were several fires last week across the Valley, and officials say one of them was caused by illegal burning.

Hidalgo County residents are reminded that burning things outside requires a permit from the Hidalgo County Fire Marshals office.