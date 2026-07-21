City of McAllen receives $6 million grant for industrial park project

The city of McAllen received a $6 million federal grant for their industrial park project.

The grant is meant to help existing businesses bring in new investments and create about 500 new jobs.

"This area is hot for business, this area is just popping, and we appreciate that you all recognize it," McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos said.

"This $6 million will double, will quadruple, and it will make more jobs for our young kids and our young adults. It will make more economic prosperity for all of us in South Texas," Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz said.

De La Cruz also highlighted other federal funding secured for the Rio Grande Valley, including money for a sterile fly facility in Edinburg to combat the New World screwworm.