Made in the 956: Valley band spread conjunto music across the country

A Rio Grande Valley band is taking conjunto music across the country and bringing the 956 with them.

Los Delta Boyz has been around for more than a decade.

"Conjunto music, to me, is more of a tradition and a way of life," co-founder and bajo sexto player, Jaime Gonzalez, said.

For Los Delta Boyz, it's more than a genre — it's a way to share their roots.

"We try to give to the people, we are traveling right now, we are out there traveling, and we love to come back to the Valley and give to the people," co-founder and accordion player Javier Gonzalez said.

Los Delta Boyz was created in Edcouch-Elsa in 2012 by Javier, and his brother, Jaime, after both spent years on the road traveling with other bands.

Now the band consists of four members with two decades of experience in the music industry.

"One day, we decided, 'Hey you know what, let's stay home and create a little band, so we can keep the music going,'" Jaime said.

"We came together and created Los Delta Boyz — something really, really unique and awesome," Javier said.

And that uniqueness carries a tone of the Valley everywhere they go.

"The people really dig our style, el Valle de Texas," Javier said. "It's a privilege for us to take that music out there and they really, really enjoy it."

Whether they're playing in Texas or across the country, they say there's nothing like seeing people from the Valley enjoy the music they grew up with.

In 2023, the band was inducted into the Tejano Roots Hall of Fame, but they say their biggest honor is representing the 956 every time they take the stage.

"I'm just happy and proud to be from the 956," Jaime said.

"Pos que viva el Valle de Tejas," Javier said.

Los Delta Boyz are made in the 956.