Made in the 956: Edinburg native to perform at world's largest arts festival

An Edinburg native is getting attention as a voice actress while living overseas.

Kat Lozano currently lives in England, but says the Rio Grande Valley made her who she is today.

In August, Lozano will be putting on a show at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, which is known as the world's largest arts festival.

"It's where people from all over the world come into Scotland and the entire town is flooded with artists," Lozano said.

Lozano is a 2003 graduate of Edinburg North High School. After high school, she went on to attend Oklahoma City University where she earned a musical theatre degree.

"It was there that I got really involved in the choir and drama, student council and government, all of the extracurriculars that have been extremely applicable to my life now," Lozano said.

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Soon after, her life changed for the better.

"I got a student visa to live in the UK for seven months and I met a Brit. That's when we fell in love, and I got married and I moved here," Lozano said.

She started representing the Valley across the pond. Lozano eventually did some voiceover work for Disney and Ubisoft.

"I got a phone call, 'You have an audition for Disney.' It was doing dubbing, so it was for their Russian film," Lozano said. "I got Tom Clancy Division 2, doing trailers for the video game, and then a year later I got a video game to voice my own original character."

Lozano shared how the Valley ties into her next project at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland.

"I'm doing a cabaret, and it's called Love Katiuska, on my experience from home, my experience of being an immigrant," Lozano said.

She says the show connects her to her roots and one day she hopes she can bring those shows to the Valley. Lozano has a message for kids wanting to make it big in the acting world.

"Just hold on to the idea that it is possible, I know it sounds very woo woo, but no, you can actually do it and the way you actually do it is, what's available to me know," Lozano said.

While Lozano is thousands of miles away in the UK, she says the Valley will always be near and dear to her.

Kat Lozano is made in the 956.