Congressman Gonzalez secures federal funds for Mercedes drainage upgrades

U.S. Representative Vicente Gonzalez secured $850,000 in federal funding to upgrade the storm sewer system in Mercedes.

The money comes from Fiscal Year 2026 Community Project Funding. It will go toward improving how the city collects and discharges stormwater.

Planned work includes expanding and installing reinforced concrete pipes, manholes, and inlets near South Vermont Street and South Washington Street, along Willacy Street, Heindrick Avenue and North Street, according to a news release.

The funding also covers new storm sewer infrastructure and roadway restoration along West Third Street and South Colorado Avenue.

"Improving public safety and strengthening our local economy requires resilient infrastructure that can withstand the frequent challenges of extreme weather in South Texas," Gonzalez said. "I proudly fought in Congress for this federal investment to help improve the city's stormwater system and ensure our homes and businesses are protected from heavy rainfall and reduce the risk of flooding. Together, alongside the city of Mercedes and all our neighbors, we will continue to build a safer, more prosperous community."

City Manager Alberto Perez also weighed in on the funding.

"On behalf of the mayor, city commission and the residents of Mercedes, we sincerely thank Congressman Vicente Gonzalez for recognizing the importance of investing in our community's infrastructure," Perez said. "These federal funds represent a significant investment in public safety, flood mitigation and the long-term resilience of our city. Stormwater infrastructure is one of the most critical investments a community can make. These improvements will help protect neighborhoods, businesses, public facilities and transportation corridors while improving our ability to respond to increasingly intense rainfall events experienced throughout the Rio Grande Valley."

The city estimates the total project cost at about $2.08 million. The $850,000 in federal funding will go toward construction costs.

Rep. Gonzalez secured $12.6 million in federal funds for 15 community projects this past year as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives. Those projects directly support the needs of the 34th Congressional District of Texas.