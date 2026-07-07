Edinburg museum closes Freddy Gonzalez exhibit for redesign
The Museum of South Texas History is preparing to take its Freddy Gonzalez exhibit offline as construction begins on a new gallery space.
Visitors have until August 2 to see the current exhibit, which includes artifacts tied to Gonzalez's life and military service.
Items on display include his Medal of Honor, uniform, and personal letters.
When the exhibit closes, museum staff will preserve and prepare the collection while the new gallery space is built. The exhibit is expected to return in early 2027.
While the physical artifacts are being preserved, visitors can still explore Gonzalez's story through the Museum of South Texas History's Digital Collections. The online collection includes photographs, letters, and other materials from the Sergeant Alfredo Gonzalez collection.
The Museum of South Texas History is located at 200 North Closner Boulevard in Edinburg.
For more information, visit MOSTHistory.org or call 956-383-6911.
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