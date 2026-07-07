Former Rio Grande City Wrestling Booster Club president admits to stealing club funds, complaint says

Jose Lino Ruiz (Mugshot courtesy of the Starr County Sheriff's Office)

The former president of the Rio Grande City Rattler Wrestling Booster Club is accused of stealing $5,400 from the club's checking account.

Jose Lino Ruiz was arrested and charged with theft of property.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News, on June 15, Booster Club Vice President and Rio Grande City High School Assistant Principal Aleida Benavidez reported unauthorized withdrawals from the club checking account to the Rio Grande City Grulla Independent School District Police Department. Statements showed a total of $5,400 was taken between April 6 and May 28.

The checking withdrawals showed they were made by Ruiz.

Authorities also spoke with the high school wrestling coach, Ronald Pratt. Pratt said that after learning Ruiz's name was on the withdrawals, he contacted Ruiz to ask for an explanation, according to the complaint.

Pratt said Ruiz told him he had a "personal emergency." Ruiz admitted to using the funds and agreed to repay the money, according to the complaint.

The complaint said authorities spoke with Ruiz on June 16 who admitted to taking the funds from the booster club account by making withdrawals on separate occasions totaling $5,400.

Pratt released a statement in reference to the theft.

"While it is disheartening to hear the situation regarding our former booster club president, I have taken time to reflect on the situation. I put entirely too much trust in a former wrestler to be in charge of our RGC Rattler Wrestling Booster Club. I have also taken the steps to forgive him for his transgressions and hope he gets the opportunity to repay his debt. I believe everything happens for a reason and that this happened to help us be cognizant of situations that we needed to be aware of," Pratt said in the statement.

Pratt said the booster club has taken steps to remove Ruiz as an officer and member, remove his name from the accounts, and implement measures to provide increased accountability regarding statements from the accounts.

To read the full statement, click here.