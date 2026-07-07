Suspect in custody after vehicle pursuit ends in Donna crash

Photo courtesy of TxDOT.

A vehicle pursuit that began in Cameron County ended in a crash on the expressway in Donna and one man arrested.

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office was in pursuit of a black Buick Enclave before the Texas Department of Public Safety took over the chase.

The crash occurred on I-2 and Hutto Road in Donna and traffic in the westbound lanes was being diverted, according to a Texas Department of Transportation spokesperson Ray Pedraza.

DPS said a male suspect is in custody and no injuries were reported.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.