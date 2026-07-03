Pump Patrol: Friday, July 3, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
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Parishioners blindsided by Valley nun's detention, questions remain following her release
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Valley ranchers warned fireworks could scare large livestock onto street
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Judge denies request to toss cell phone evidence against man accused of...
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Valley veteran shares how he handles Fourth of July noise
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Hidalgo County launches No Refusal campaign during holiday weekend
Sports Video
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Jace Posey aims to carve out his own basketball legacy with UTRGV
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UTRGV football season tickets sold out for the second straight season
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Brownsville Soccer Club set to travel to Harlingen to take on the...
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Team USA onto the Round of 16 after beating Bosnia 2-0
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Nearly 11,000 fans at the McAllen Watch Party to watch Mexico vs...