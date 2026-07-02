Pump Patrol: Thursday, July 2, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
-
Elsa launches free wellness check program for residents living alone
-
Laguna Vista leaders looking to improve ‘outdated’ comprehensive city plan
-
Pharr police to get disability awareness training under new partnership
-
Harlingen approves $14,000 project to repave Dixieland Park parking lot
-
Bond set for father charged in Alamo crash that ejected 5-year-old child
Sports Video
-
Jace Posey looks to bring experience and leadership to UTRGV men's basketball
-
UTRGV football season tickets sold out for the second straight season
-
Brownsville Soccer Club set to travel to Harlingen to take on the...
-
Team USA onto the Round of 16 after beating Bosnia 2-0
-
Nearly 11,000 fans at the McAllen Watch Party to watch Mexico vs...