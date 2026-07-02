Pet of the Week: Meadow the Australian cattle dog

News Video
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Pharr expands city internet service to 300 housing authority homes
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Wrongful death lawsuit filed by Weslaco family against energy drink distributors moving...
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19-year-old missing from Rio Grande City since June 9, police say
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Registration open for Weslaco’s third annual Lemonade Day
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Henry Cuellar discusses border wall construction at protected areas in the Rio...
Sports Video
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UTRGV football season tickets sold out for the second straight season
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Brownsville Soccer Club set to travel to Harlingen to take on the...
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Team USA onto the Round of 16 after beating Bosnia 2-0
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Nearly 11,000 fans at the McAllen Watch Party to watch Mexico vs...
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RGV Red Crowns to host Brownsville Soccer Club in regular season finale...