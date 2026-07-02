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Pet of the Week: Meadow the Australian cattle dog

Pet of the Week: Meadow the Australian cattle dog
2 hours 27 minutes 58 seconds ago Thursday, July 02 2026 Jul 2, 2026 July 02, 2026 3:07 PM July 02, 2026 in Community - Pet of the Week
Source: KRGV
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