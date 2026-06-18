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Pet of the Week: Lola the terrier puppy

Pet of the Week: Lola the terrier puppy
7 hours 16 minutes 32 seconds ago Thursday, June 18 2026 Jun 18, 2026 June 18, 2026 1:18 PM June 18, 2026 in Community - Pet of the Week
Source: KRGV
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