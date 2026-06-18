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Thursday, June 18, 2026: Dangerously hot conditions

Thursday, June 18, 2026: Dangerously hot conditions
6 hours 12 minutes 49 seconds ago Thursday, June 18 2026 Jun 18, 2026 June 18, 2026 8:55 AM June 18, 2026 in Weather
Source: KRGV

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