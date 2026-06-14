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WATCH: Sunday Mass, June 14, 2026

WATCH: Sunday Mass, June 14, 2026
8 hours 27 minutes 7 seconds ago Sunday, June 14 2026 Jun 14, 2026 June 14, 2026 11:04 AM June 14, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass Live, on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.2, Cable 1240, at 11 a.m.

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