Pump Patrol: Wednesday, July 29, 2026
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More News
News Video
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UTRGV marketing student helping expand Roma Birding Center and Museum
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Consumer Reports: Dish soaps do's and don'ts
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Data center application withdrawn as Brownsville works on new policy
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Shelter-in-place advisory lifted in Combes following expressway vehicle fire
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Donna museum set to open 50-year-old time capsule
Sports Video
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Cowboys excited for what new defensive coordinator is bringing into training camp
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Texans Quarterback C.J. Stroud Faces Pressure as Team Eyes Contract Extension
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Cowboys left tackle competition underway at training camp
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Jerry Jones praises George Pickens for handling of contract situation
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Jerry Jones says Cowboys didn't walk away from Maxx Crosby trade talks