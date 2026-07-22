Pump Patrol: Wednesday, July 22, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
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Public input needed on road widening proposal in San Benito
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Donna police adds 4 new patrol units using seized drug funds
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Alton police aims to educate public on signs of human trafficking
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Brownsville police investigate after body found in state of decomposition
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Woman killed in wrong-way crash in Cameron County
Sports Video
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Southland Conference taking notice after UTRGV football's impressive first year
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UTRGV expresses excitement for upcoming football season at SLC Opening Drive event
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Spain fans celebrate the 2026 World Cup final in McAllen
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Day 3 highlights from Pony League World Series in McAllen
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Cowboys pro bowler Kavontae Turpin connects with RGV youth at camp in...