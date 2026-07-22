Alton police aim to educate public on signs of human trafficking

The Alton Police Department wants everyone to know the signs of human trafficking.

They are hosting an event on Thursday in partnership with the Hidalgo County District Attorney's Office. The goal is to encourage others to speak up if they see anything suspicious.

"If somebody knows about this happening in the area, or maybe someone is living next to your house and being a victim of human trafficking. Sometimes, they don't want to call and they are scared they will get in trouble with the police. Nobody is going to get in trouble; we are looking to help all those people," Alton police officer Victoria Rojas said.

A person who may be a victim of human trafficking may act fearful or submissive or work excessive or long hours.

The human trafficking awareness event is scheduled for Thursday, July 22, at the Alton Police Department, 509 S. Alton Boulevard, beginning at 3 p.m.