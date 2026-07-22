Donna police add 4 new patrol units using seized drug funds

The Donna Police Department just got four new patrol cars.

The city used forfeiture money from drug investigation to pay for the new units; each one cost $40,000.

"Units are driven every day, miles are put in every day. The wear and tear of the units that I have right now, we needed to start replacing some of those units," Donna Police Chief Gilbert Guerrero said.

The department now has 24 units total, but they do plan to sell some of the older vehicles.