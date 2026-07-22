Woman killed in wrong-way crash in Cameron County
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly head-on crash in Cameron County that killed a woman and left one person injured.
The crash happened at 8:52 a.m. Wednesday on FM 511, south of State Highway 48.
A Kenworth, occupied by a male driver, was towing a tanker trailer was traveling northbound on FM 511. Meanwhile, a silver 2007 Toyota Scion, occupied by a male driver and female passenger, was traveling southbound on the wrong side of the road and crashed head-on into the Kenworth.
The female passenger of the Toyota died at the scene and the driver was taken to Valley Baptist Hospital in Harlingen in stable condition.
The driver of the Kenworth was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
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Woman killed in wrong-way crash in Cameron County
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