Cowboys left tackle competition underway at training camp

The Cowboys are set to have a competition at arguably the most important spot on the offensive line this summer.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer reiterated what he made clear at OTAs: the team intends to hold a competition at left tackle.

The favorite for the job remains 2024 first-round pick Tyler Guyton; however, due to his struggles over his first two seasons, the team isn’t committing to him remaining the starter.

“It’s an awesome battle that we’re looking forward to,” Coach Schottenheimer said. “My philosophy is always to be straight up and honest with Tyler. We’ve communicated with Tyler that it’s going to be a competition. Here’s what you need to do better… There’s a consistency, or lack thereof at times, with his fundamentals.”

Schottenheimer did go on to praise Guyton, expressing optimism that the 6’7” physical specimen can still fulfill his potential.

“He’s one of the most talented athletes I’ve ever been around at left tackle,” Schottenheimer added. “The feet, the ability to move, all that stuff, but it’s a process.”

Guyton remained level-headed about the situation and appeared accepting of the fact that he’d have to compete for a starting job, saying that he’s focusing on continuing to get better at camp.

“More technically sound, more confident in the playbook, at the scheme,” Guyton explained when asked about how he needs to improve. “Overall just [be] a better player. It’s a process, of course. You’ve gotta take it day by day, one foot in front of the other, but at the end of the day, I’m trying to get to a certain point where I feel good about going into the season.”

Guyton has started 21 over the first two seasons of his NFL career, missing significant time due to injuries. Though the team’s concerns with Guyton at the position appear to extend beyond his health status.

Nate Thomas, one of the Cowboys other options at the position, started four games last season. He saw notable playing time in seven total games last season after not playing a single snap during his rookie season in 2024.