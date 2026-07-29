Shelter-in-place advisory lifted in Combes following expressway vehicle fire

A shelter-in-place advisory for Combes residents was lifted Wednesday afternoon following an 18-wheeler fire, the city announced in a social media post.

According to the Cameron County Precinct 5 Constable's Office, crews were working to clear an 18-wheeler fire on southbound lanes of Expressway 77 that happened shortly after 11 a.m., and drivers were urged to avoid the area between the Road Ranger exit and the south Combes city limits.

The city said the 18-wheeler was carrying concrete dust and “the material in the air is a fine dust that may cause temporary respiratory irritation if inhaled, but it is not expected to cause long-term health effects.”

Residents near the area were advised to stay indoors and close all windows.

At about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, the city said the cleanup in the area had been complete.

“Residents may resume normal activities, including opening windows and spending time outdoors,” the city said, adding that the roadway should reopen at about 5:30 p.m.