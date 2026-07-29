Mission moving forward with $2 million project for new road

Mission is getting a new road, and city leaders say it will open the door for future homes and businesses in the area.

The project calls for a new roadway, drainage lines, and sewer lines off Business 83. The total stretch of road will run about a quarter of a mile and will be called Hoerner Road.

City leaders say the improvements will make it easier for future neighborhoods to take shape in the area.

"We're bringing all the services, all the infrastructure, to their front door, so it'll be more valuable to their land," City Manager Juan Pablo "J.P." Terrazas said.

The project is expected to cost nearly $2 million. The city is funding it through its tax increment reinvestment zone.

Construction could begin within the next two months and is expected to take about eight months to complete.

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