Edinburg pastors with pending immigration cases released from ICE custody

Two Edinburg pastors are home after Border Patrol released them from custody.

Pastor Cinthia Sarai Cardona Otero and her husband, Pastor Nepthali Zozaya Saucedo, were detained at the McAllen airport on July 23 while on their way to a pastors' retreat.

Pastor Sarai Luna of Comunidad Cristiana Emanuel in Edinburg said the church sponsored the couple under a religious visa nine years ago.

"Before it expired, we filed for an adjustment of status to permanent resident before the expiration of the visa, which we did in a timely fashion," Luna said.

An ICE spokesperson told Channel 5 News the Department of Homeland Security is handling questions on the pastors' detention.

On Wednesday morning, a DHS spokesperson issued the following statement regarding the couple’s detainment.

“On July 23, Border Patrol arrested Cinthia Sarai Cardona Otero, an illegal alien from Mexico and on July 24, Border Patrol arrested Nepthali Zozaya Saucedo, an illegal alien from Mexico. Otero and Saucedo entered the U.S. on visas on February 27, 2022 and overstayed for four years after their visas expired on July 7, 2022. They were released on Alternatives to Detention and are required to report in person to the Harlingen Field Office in 6 months and call in once a month. All of their claims will be heard by a Justice Department immigration judge and they will receive full due process.”

Rep. Henry Cuellar of Laredo, who advocated for the couple's release, is calling on ICE to focus on criminals rather than detaining pastors.

"I don’t believe in abolishing ICE, but I believe in having safeguards. Focus on criminals," Cuellar said.

Luna said the detention came as a shock.

"We've always wanted to do things the legal route," Luna said. "There's still not a legit explanation for their detention."

Luna said the couple's next steps are to follow the advice of their attorney.

"We've tried to abide by the law, and this is one of the reasons it was so disappointing this happened," Luna said.