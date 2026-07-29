Edinburg pastor charged with indecency with a child

Jorge Gonzalez Martinez. Photo credit: Edinburg Police Department

An Edinburg pastor is in custody on multiple counts of indecency with a child, according to the Edinburg Police Department.

Jorge Gonzalez Martinez, 49, was arrested on Monday without incident and arraigned the following day on four counts of indecency with a child. His bond was set at $300,000, according to a news release.

The initial police report was filed earlier this month, according to investigators, and the alleged incidents occurred between March and April 2025.

Details of the investigation, or the name of the church affiliated with Martinez, were not available. Channel 5 News has submitted a public information request for additional details of the investigation.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and other potential victims or anyone with additional information is urged to call the Edinburg Police Department at 956-289-7700.