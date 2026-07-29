Expressway vehicle fire triggers shelter-in-place notice in Combes

The Combes Police Department is asking residents in parts of the city to stay inside their homes due to a potential chemical contamination from a vehicle fire on the expressway.

According to the Cameron County Precinct 5 Constable's Office, crews are working to clear an 18-wheeler fire, and drivers are urged to avoid the southbound expressway in Combes.

Officers are going door to door to notify affected residents, according to a social media post from the city of Combes.

Residents are asked to keep all windows and doors closed until further notice. The order covers South Frontage Road from Templeton Street to Woodrow Street, Orange Street, Tangerine Street, and Lime Street.

The city of Combes said this is a precautionary measure while emergency responders work to address the situation.

Channel 5 News has a crew heading to the scene, check back for updates.