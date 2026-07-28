Tuesday, July 28, 2026: Breezy and hot with temperatures approaching 100
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More News
News Video
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Rio Grande City Grulla ISD paints parking lots for band practice fields
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Mission breaks ground on $50M manufacturing facility
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Brownsville animal shelter to get $4 million HVAC upgrade
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Appeals court orders pause on wrongful death lawsuit of Weslaco cheerleader
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IDEA Public Schools giving out free backpacks in Palmview and Brownsville campuses
Sports Video
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Dallas Cowboys arrive in California for 2026 Training Camp
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Mito Perez signs with the Texas Rangers Organization
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2026 Upper Valley High School Football Media Day
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RGV football players give thoughts on district realignment for 2026
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UTRGV WBB's only freshman Jessica Borders details ACL recovery & mentorship from...