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Tuesday, July 28, 2026: Breezy and hot with temperatures approaching 100

Tuesday, July 28, 2026: Breezy and hot with temperatures approaching 100
8 hours 41 minutes 50 seconds ago Tuesday, July 28 2026 Jul 28, 2026 July 28, 2026 11:06 AM July 28, 2026 in Weather
Source: KRGV

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