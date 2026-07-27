6-year-old boy electrocuted after water slide stakes puncture buried electrical wire near Donna

A 6-year-old boy died on Saturday after his family's backyard waterslide setup accidentally struck an underground electrical wire, electrifying the ground, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office identified the boy as Jordan Buirtron. He died in his own yard off Eldora Road, north of Donna.

The family set up a waterslide over the weekend and used metal stakes to secure it. Those stakes hit an underground electrical wire, causing the ground to become electrified, the sheriff’s office said in a Monday news release.

The medical examiner's office ruled his death accidental as a result of electrocution.

Jordan is survived by his parents and four siblings. His obituary, shared by Salinas Funeral Home of Weslaco, described him as someone who loved playing with motorcycles and had a natural kindness.

Channel 5 News reached out to experts in the party rental business. Joshua Jacobson, general manager of Rental World, said knowing where electrical and water lines are before putting stakes in the ground is critical.

"If you don't know, call 8-1-1; have them tell you where the lines are drawn, so it is very important in that situation," Jacobson said. "There is probably no other word or example to explain. If we are talking about electrical, we gotta know where the lines are."

Jacobson also recommends that parents always keep an eye on children around inflatables.

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