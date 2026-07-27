Undocumented migrant living in Donna pleads guilty to attempting to meet minor for sex

Photo by mgnonline.com

A 35-year-old undocumented migrant living in Donna pleaded guilty to trying to lure a minor into sexual activity.

Anael Jossue Rodriguez-Rodas, of Honduras, had been communicating with someone he believed to be a 16-year-old girl over a three-day period, according to a news release. During those conversations, Rodriguez-Rodas said he wanted to have sex with her and sent her a picture of two adults engaging in sexual activity to show what he wanted.

Rodriguez-Rodas then made plans to meet with the minor at a local park, intending to take her back to his house, according to the news release. He was then taken into custody by law enforcement upon his arrived.

Rodriguez-Rodas is scheduled for sentencing on Oct. 6. He faces a minimum of 10 years and up to life in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

He will remain in custody pending transfer to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility.