Undocumented migrant living in Donna pleads guilty to attempting to meet minor for sex
A 35-year-old undocumented migrant living in Donna pleaded guilty to trying to lure a minor into sexual activity.
Anael Jossue Rodriguez-Rodas, of Honduras, had been communicating with someone he believed to be a 16-year-old girl over a three-day period, according to a news release. During those conversations, Rodriguez-Rodas said he wanted to have sex with her and sent her a picture of two adults engaging in sexual activity to show what he wanted.
Rodriguez-Rodas then made plans to meet with the minor at a local park, intending to take her back to his house, according to the news release. He was then taken into custody by law enforcement upon his arrived.
Rodriguez-Rodas is scheduled for sentencing on Oct. 6. He faces a minimum of 10 years and up to life in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.
He will remain in custody pending transfer to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility.
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