6-year-old electrocuted after water slide stakes puncture buried electrical wire in rural Alamo

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office said a 6-year-old died after being electrocuted in rural Alamo.

The incident occurred on Saturday, July 25, in the 5900 block of Viesha Avenue.

As previously reported, deputies were told a family member had taken an unresponsive child to a hospital prior to their arrival. Despite lifesaving efforts, the child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

RELATED STORY: Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office investigates child death in rural Alamo

Investigators said the death was the result of electrocution. They found that stakes used to secure a water slide punctured an underground electrical wire, which caused the surrounding ground to become energized. The child was electrocuted after coming into contact with the energized ground.

The Medical Examiner's Office ruled the death accidental.