Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office investigates child death in rural Alamo

KRGV file photo.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a child death in rural Alamo.

According to a news release, deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive child in the 5900 block of Viesha Avenue on Saturday, July 25, at around 9:36 p.m.

Deputies were told the child was taken to a local hospital by a family member. However, despite lifesaving efforts, the child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The news release said circumstances surrounding the child's death remain under investigation and investigators are still working to determine the facts.

No additional information was released, and the investigation is ongoing.