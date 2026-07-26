Mission CISD, McAllen ISD to hand out school supplies at back-to-school events

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Mission Consolidated Independent School District and McAllen Independent School District will each hold a back-to-school bash and hand out school supplies to students.

The events will be held Monday, July 27.

The Mission CISD Back-To-School Bash will be held at the Mission Event Center, 2425 Ruby Red Boulevard, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The district will be handing out more than 1,000 backpacks with school supplies for students. Services and resources will also be made available to families, including immunizations, physicals, haircuts and more.

The McAllen ISD Back-To-School Bash will be held at McAllen High School, 2021 La Vista Avenue, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The district will be offering school supplies, free breakfast and lunch, free physicals, immunizations, haircuts, giveaways and backpacks while supplies last.

Students will also be able to register for the school year with the Student Outreach Department, and families will also have the opportunity to meet campus and district administrators.

For more information about the McAllen ISD event, call 956-632-3232.