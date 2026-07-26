UTRGV School of Medicine welcomes its largest class of Valley native students

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine made history on Saturday.

The school welcomed its largest class of Valley native students.

Behind each round of applause is a story, and Tristan Solis explains why that story matters so much.

"I'm the first person in my entire family, cousins, everything, to go to college," Solis said.

Receiving the white coat represents far more than the start of medical school; it's the result of years of sacrifice and a dream that once felt out of reach for a young Valley kid.

"I'm just grateful for this opportunity, especially coming from a family where no one's really done something like this before," Solis said.

The Rio Grande City native is part of UTRGV's class of 2030, a class making history. Out of 56 future physicians, 35 grew up right here in the Valley.

It's the largest group of Valley natives ever to enter UTRGV's School of Medicine.

"A lot of these students are going to graduate, stay in this community, practice in this community and make an impact," UTRGV School of Medicine Dean Dr. Everardo Cobos said.

For an area with historically high poverty and low education rates, Cobos said this is the change that the Valley is setting up to see.

"It signifies that the Valley is transitioning from what it was, to what it's going to be," Cobos said.

UTRGV's School of Medicine is attracting students from everywhere, but it's the Valley that's keeping them here.

Watch the video above for the full story.